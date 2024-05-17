Fed’s Mester, Bostic, and Barkin signal extended restrictive stance

Some Fed officials have emphasized overnight the need for a extended period of restrictive monetary policy as they seek clearer signs of sustainable inflation reduction.

At an event, Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester stated that incoming economic data suggests it will “take longer” to gain the confidence needed to start lowering interest rates. Mester emphasized that “holding our restrictive stance for longer is prudent” as Fed seeks clarity on the inflation path.

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic, speaking at another event, acknowledged that the April inflation report provided some important insights, particularly noting a slowed rise in shelter costs. However, he cautioned that “one data point is not a trend,” highlighting the importance of watching the May and June data to ensure figures don’t reverse.

In a CNBC interview, Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin reiterated the need for patience, noting that achieving 2% inflation sustainably “is going to take a little bit more time.” Barkin pointed out that there is still significant movement on the services side of the economy.