ECB’s Nagel: June cut plausible, not on autopilot afterwards

In a newspaper interview, ECB Governing Council member Joachim Nagel expressed optimism about the current economic outlook, noting that “wage growth is expected to moderate as inflation continues to recede.” He highlighted that recent developments are “heading in the right direction.”

Nagel suggested that a first rate reduction in three weeks is “plausible,” provided that incoming data and new projections align with policymakers’ expectations. However, he cautioned against rushing into additional monetary easing, emphasizing, “We should not cut rates hastily and jeopardize what we have achieved.”

He also underscored the high level of uncertainty, stating, “Even if rates are lowered for the first time in June, that does not mean we will cut rates further” in subsequent meetings. Nagel stressed that ECB’s approach is not automatic, saying, “We are not on auto-pilot.”