China’s NBS PMI manufacturing falls to 49.4 in amid weak demand and extreme weather

China’s official NBS PMI Manufacturing index fell slightly from 49.5 to 49.4 in July, just above the expected 49.3. This index has remained below the 50-mark, which separates growth from contraction, for all but three months since April 2023.

NBS analyst Zhao Qinghe attributed the decline in manufacturing activity to the typical off-season for production in July, insufficient market demand, and extreme weather conditions such as high temperatures and floods in some areas.

PMI Non-Manufacturing index also fell, dropping from 50.5 to 50.2, in line with expectations, but still indicating expansion for the 19th consecutive month. Within this category, construction subindex decreased from 52.3 to 51.2, while services subindex slipped from 50.2 to 50e.

Overall, the official PMI Composite, which combines both manufacturing and non-manufacturing sectors, declined from 50.5 to 50.2.