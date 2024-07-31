Wed, Jul 31, 2024 @ 05:42 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsChina's NBS PMI manufacturing falls to 49.4 in amid weak demand and...

China’s NBS PMI manufacturing falls to 49.4 in amid weak demand and extreme weather

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

China’s official NBS PMI Manufacturing index fell slightly from 49.5 to 49.4 in July, just above the expected 49.3. This index has remained below the 50-mark, which separates growth from contraction, for all but three months since April 2023.

NBS analyst Zhao Qinghe attributed the decline in manufacturing activity to the typical off-season for production in July, insufficient market demand, and extreme weather conditions such as high temperatures and floods in some areas.

PMI Non-Manufacturing index also fell, dropping from 50.5 to 50.2, in line with expectations, but still indicating expansion for the 19th consecutive month. Within this category, construction subindex decreased from 52.3 to 51.2, while services subindex slipped from 50.2 to 50e.

Overall, the official PMI Composite, which combines both manufacturing and non-manufacturing sectors, declined from 50.5 to 50.2.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.