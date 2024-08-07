China’s exports grow 7.0% yoy in Jul, imports rises 7.2% yoy

China’s export growth for July came in at 7.0% yoy, falling short of the expected 9.7% yoy increase. Exports to the US and EU each grew by about 8% yoy, while exports to ASEAN countries surged by 12% yoy.

Imports, on the other hand, rose by 7.2% yoy, exceeding the expected 3.5% growth. Notably, imports from the US surged by 24% yoy, imports from ASEAN countries increased by 11% yoy, and imports from the EU climbed by 7% yoy.

As a result, China’s trade surplus narrowed from USD 99.1B to USD 84.6B, which was smaller than the expected USD 99.2B.