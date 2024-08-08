Thu, Aug 08, 2024 @ 05:33 GMT
RBNZ inflation expectations drop across all horizons

By ActionForex.com

RBNZ latest Survey of Expectations showed a notable decline in inflation expectations across all time horizons. One-year-ahead annual inflation expectations fell by 33 basis points, dropping from 2.73% to 2.40%. This marks the sixth consecutive quarterly decline since June 2023.

The two-year-ahead inflation expectations, a closely monitored indicator, also saw a decrease from 2.33% to 2.03%. These expectations are now below the average level observed since 2002, indicating a substantial shift in business outlook regarding future inflation.

Long-term expectations followed a similar trend. Five-year-ahead inflation expectations decreased to 2.07%, while ten-year-ahead expectations dropped to 2.03%.

Survey respondents also provided their outlook on the OCR. On average, they expect OCR to be 5.40% by the end of the September 2024 quarter, with a projected decrease to 4.24% by the end of June 2025. The current OCR stands at 5.50%.

Full RBNZ Survey of Expectations (Business) release here.

