Australia’s wage growth slows in 0.8% qoq in Q2, with private sector lagging

Australia’s wage price index rose by 0.8% qoq in Q2, slightly down from the previous quarter’s 0.9% qoq increase and falling short of expectations for another 0.9% qoq rise. On an annual basis, wage growth remained steady at 4.1%, unchanged from Q1.
In the private sector, wage growth slowed to 0.7% qoq, down from 0.9% in the previous quarter. This marks the lowest increase for a second quarter since 2021 and ties for the lowest growth for any quarter since Q4 2021.
On the other hand, public sector wages grew by 0.9% qoq, up from 0.6% previously, making it the strongest June quarter increase since 2012. This stronger rise in the public sector was attributed to the newly synchronized timing of Commonwealth public sector agreement increases.