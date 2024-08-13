Australia’s wage growth slows in 0.8% qoq in Q2, with private sector lagging

Australia’s wage price index rose by 0.8% qoq in Q2, slightly down from the previous quarter’s 0.9% qoq increase and falling short of expectations for another 0.9% qoq rise. On an annual basis, wage growth remained steady at 4.1%, unchanged from Q1.

In the private sector, wage growth slowed to 0.7% qoq, down from 0.9% in the previous quarter. This marks the lowest increase for a second quarter since 2021 and ties for the lowest growth for any quarter since Q4 2021.

On the other hand, public sector wages grew by 0.9% qoq, up from 0.6% previously, making it the strongest June quarter increase since 2012. This stronger rise in the public sector was attributed to the newly synchronized timing of Commonwealth public sector agreement increases.

Full Australia wage price index release here.