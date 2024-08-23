New Zealand retail sales volume falls -1.2% qoq in Q2

New Zealand’s retail sales volume fell -1.2% qoq in Q2, , well below the expected -0.1% drop. Retail sales value also decreased by -1.3% qoq. Notably, 11 out of 15 retail industries reported lower sales volumes compared to the previous quarter.

Total volume of retail sales per person fell by -1.5%, marking the tenth consecutive quarter of decline after adjustments for seasonal effects and price inflation.

Ricky Ho, Business Financial Statistics Manager, highlighted the severity of this trend, noting, “Retail sale volumes per person have been falling for the last two-and-a-half years. The last time we saw several quarters of consistent falls was between 2007 and 2009, which coincided with the global financial crisis.”

Full NZ retail sales release here.