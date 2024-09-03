BoJ’s Ueda reaffirms commitment to further rate hikes if economic conditions allow

BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda reiterated today that the central bank could continue raising interest rates if the economy and inflation develop as expected.

In a document presented to a government panel led by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Ueda highlighted that, despite the July rate hike, the economy are still solidly supported by current monetary policy, as rates are still significantly negative.

Additionally, members of the government panel, including business leader Masakazu Tokura, submitted a proposal urging careful management of macroeconomic policies, especially in light of the recent market turbulence. This highlights the importance of coordination between BOJ and the government to maintain economic stability as BoJ navigates its gradual shift towards higher interest rates.