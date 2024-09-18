Wed, Sep 18, 2024 @ 19:53 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsFed cuts interest rate by 50bps, only Bowman dissents

Fed cuts interest rate by 50bps, only Bowman dissents

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Fed cuts federal funds rate by 50 bps to 4.75-5.00% today. While the decision was not unanimous, only Fed Governor Michelle Bowman dissented and voted for a 25bps cut.

Fed acknowledged that job gains have “slowed” while unemployment rate has “moved up”. At the same time, inflation has made “further progress” towards 2% target. In considering further adjustments, Fed will “carefully assess incoming data, the evolving outlook, and the balance of risks”.

In the new median economic projections, interest rate will fall to 4.4% by the end of 2024 (versus prior 5.1%, implying 50bps more rate cut), 3.4% by the end of 2025 (versus prior 4.1%), and then 2.9% by the end of 2026 (versus prior 3.1%). That is Fed is seeing a much faster rate cut this year, but the same pace in 2025. The longer run rate was revised slightly up from 2.8% to 2.9%. In the new dot plot, 9 members penciled in fed funds rate to be at 4.50-4.75 or above by the end of the year. 10 members see interesting rates at 4.25-4.50% and below. So it’s a pretty tight split. November FOMC meeting would be live.

Full FOMC statement here.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.