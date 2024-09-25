Wed, Sep 25, 2024 @ 09:17 GMT
Australia's monthly CPI falls to 2.7%, lowest since 2021

Australia’s monthly CPI slowed from 3.5% yoy to 2.7% yoy in August, marking the lowest reading since August 2021. Core inflation measures also eased, with CPI excluding volatile items and holiday travel declining to 3.0% yoy from 3.7% yoy, and the annual trimmed mean falling to 3.4% yoy from 3.8% yoy. Both underlying inflation indicators are now at their lowest levels in two and a half years.

Significant price increases were observed in Housing (+2.6%), Food and non-alcoholic beverages (+3.4%), and Alcohol and tobacco (+6.6%). These gains were “partly offset” by a -1.1% decrease in Transport costs.

Notably, electricity prices plummeted by -17.9% over the 12 months to August—the largest annual fall since the early 1980s—driven by Commonwealth and State Government rebates that led to a -14.6% drop in August following a -6.4% decline in July. Excluding these rebates, electricity prices would have risen 0.1% in August and 0.9% in July.

Full Australia monthly CPI release here.

