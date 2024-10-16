Wed, Oct 16, 2024 @ 05:27 GMT
RBA's Hunter: Monitoring China's stimulus and inflation expectations closely

RBA Assistant Governor Sarah Hunter emphasized today the importance of China’s economic stimulus measures for Australia, noting that the central bank is actively assessing their local implications.

In a Bloomberg interview, Hunter explained, “We are factoring it into our forecasts going into November,” as China remains a key player in Australia’s economy. “China’s still very important, and we put a lot of our time and attention into thinking through what’s happening there and what it means for the economy here.”

In a separate speech, Hunter also addressed the importance of keeping inflation expectations anchored within RBA’s 2-3% target range.

She noted that “the fact that expectations feed into actual inflation outcomes means de-anchored expectations typically lead to greater inflation volatility.”

RBA remains vigilant to ensure inflation expectations remain steady, as de-anchoring could cause significant economic disruption. Hunter stressed the need to constantly track and understand how inflation expectations are evolving to mitigate any risks to the broader economy.

