NZ ANZ business confidence hits 10-yr high , optimism grows on lower interest rates

New Zealand’s ANZ Business Confidence surged from 60.9 to 65.7 in October, marking its highest level in a decade and reflecting a wave of optimism among businesses.

This renewed confidence is supported by a range of positive indicators: the outlook for own activity increased slightly from 45.3 to 45.9, while export intentions jumped from 13.8 to 17.1, the highest since September 2018. Investment intentions also surged from 9.2, reaching 20.0, the highest level since June 2021, and employment intentions rose from 11.8 to 14.2, the highest since November 2021.

Several key metrics highlight this optimism. Cost expectations dropped from 66.8 to 64.2, indicating some relief in business expenses, while wage expectations edged up slightly from 76.4 to 77.0. Pricing intentions also rose, climbing from 42.8 to 44.2, suggesting businesses may feel confident in passing some costs to consumers. Profit expectations strengthened from 22.2 to 27.0, and inflation expectations continued their downward trend, dipping from 2.92% to 2.82%.

According to ANZ, “steady falls in interest rates” have provided a strong boost to business sentiment, encouraging growth across multiple sectors.

Full NZ ANZ business confidence release here.