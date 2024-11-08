Fri, Nov 08, 2024 @ 15:57 GMT
BoE's Pill emphasizes focus on long-term inflation amid temporary budget impact

In a briefing today, BoE Chief Economist Huw Pill emphasized that while the recent budget is expected to give inflation a temporary boost, the primary focus will remain on underlying, longer-term inflationary pressures.

Pill is more more concerned with structural inflation trends than short-term fluctuations triggered by fiscal policies.

“To a large extent, we will have to look through and interpret in a way that allows us to have a good sight of these underlying and more persistent components of inflation that really have to be the focus of what’s driving our policy decisions,” Pill said

According to BoE estimates, the budget is expected to add about 0.5% to inflation at its peak, which is anticipated to occur within the next two years. Governor Andrew Bailey expressed that this increase is unlikely to significantly alter BoE’s anticipated path of interest rate cuts.

