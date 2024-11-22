Fri, Nov 22, 2024 @ 10:43 GMT
UK PMI composite fall to 49.9, slips into contraction as post-budget sentiment worsens

By ActionForex.com

UK economic activity weakened in November, with the Composite PMI falling from 51.8 to 49.9, its first contraction in 13 months. Manufacturing PMI declined to a 9-month low of 48.6, down from 49.9, while Services PMI hit a 13-month low at 50.0, down from 52.0.

Chris Williamson of S&P Global Market Intelligence noted that businesses are reporting falling output and employment cuts for the second consecutive month. Post-budget sentiment has deteriorated sharply, with optimism now at its lowest since late 2022. Companies have expressed significant concern over the announced increase in employers’ National Insurance contributions.

The November data suggest the economy is contracting modestly, with GDP estimated to decline at a quarterly rate of -0.1%. Williamson warned of the potential for further job losses unless sentiment improves.

On the inflation front, selling price growth slowed to its lowest post-pandemic rate, but elevated wage pressures in services remain a challenge, likely tempering the case for aggressive rate cuts by BoE.

Full UK PMI flash release here.

