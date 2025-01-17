China’s Q4 GDP growth surpasses expectations, full-year growth hits 5% target

China’s economy ended 2024 on a strong note, with GDP expanding by 5.4% yoy in Q4, beating market expectations of 5.0%. This marked a significant acceleration from 4.6% in Q3, 4.7% in Q2, and 5.3% in Q1. The robust Q4 performance pushed full-year GDP growth to 5.0%, aligning with the government’s target of “around 5%.”

December’s economic indicators also showed positive momentum. Industrial production surged 6.2% yoy, exceeding the forecast of 5.4%. Retail sales grew by 3.7% yoy, marginally beating expectations of 3.5%. However, fixed asset investment lagged, rising only 3.2% year-to-date, just below the 3.3% forecast.

Despite the upbeat data, concerns remain. Statistics Bureau spokesperson Fu Linghui acknowledged lingering weakness in consumer spending and cautioned that in 2025, the “unfavorable impact of external factors may deepen.”