US ISM manufacturing rises to 50.9, ending 26-month contraction

The US manufacturing sector returned to expansion in January, with ISM Manufacturing PMI rising to 50.9 from 49.2, breaking a 26-month streak of contraction, above expectation of 49.3.

The improvement was broad-based, signaling stronger demand and increased production capacity. Notably, new orders climbed to 55.1 from 52.1, reflecting growing demand, while production rose to 52.5 from 49.9, indicating that manufacturers are ramping up output in response.

The employment index also showed a meaningful recovery, rebounding to 50.3 from 45.4, suggesting that firms are hiring again after months of labor market weakness. Meanwhile, input costs rose, with the prices index increasing to 54.9 from 52.5, signaling that inflationary pressures may be creeping back into the supply chain.

Timothy Fiore, Chair of the ISM Manufacturing Business Survey Committee, highlighted that the January PMI reading aligns with a projected 2.4% annualized GDP growth rate.

