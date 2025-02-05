New Zealand’s unemployment rate rises to 5.1%

Wed, Feb 05, 2025 @ 01:40 GMT
ActionForex.com
New Zealand’s labor market softened further in Q4, with unemployment rate climbing from 4.8% to 5.1%, in line with expectations and marking the highest level since 2016, excluding the brief spike following the 2020 Covid lockdown.

Employment fell by -0.1% in the quarter, slightly better than the expected -0.2% decline, but still reflecting ongoing weakness in job creation. Meanwhile, wage growth continued to moderate, with the labor cost index rising 0.6% qoq, bringing the annual rate down to 3.3% from 3.8%.

The latest data supports the case for further monetary easing by RBNZ, which remains committed to swiftly bringing the OCR down from the current 4.25% toward neutral level. A 50bps rate cut is still widely anticipated at the upcoming policy meeting this month.

Full NZ employment release here.

