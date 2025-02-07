Fri, Feb 07, 2025 @ 07:27 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsFed’s Logan sees rates on hold “for quite some time” even if...

Fed’s Logan sees rates on hold “for quite some time” even if inflation drops

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan suggested at a BIS conference overnight that interest rates may remain on hold for “quite some time,” even if inflation continues to move closer to the 2% target. She emphasized that a decline in inflation alone would not be a sufficient trigger for policy easing, as long as labor market conditions remain strong.

She argued that such a scenario would “strongly suggest that” interest rate is
already pretty close to neutral, “without much near-term room for further cuts”.

Instead, Logan highlighted that signs of a weakening labor market or a slowdown in demand would be more relevant factors in determining when easing should begin.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.