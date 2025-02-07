Fed’s Logan sees rates on hold “for quite some time” even if inflation drops

Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan suggested at a BIS conference overnight that interest rates may remain on hold for “quite some time,” even if inflation continues to move closer to the 2% target. She emphasized that a decline in inflation alone would not be a sufficient trigger for policy easing, as long as labor market conditions remain strong.

She argued that such a scenario would “strongly suggest that” interest rate is

already pretty close to neutral, “without much near-term room for further cuts”.

Instead, Logan highlighted that signs of a weakening labor market or a slowdown in demand would be more relevant factors in determining when easing should begin.