Australian NAB business confidence rebounds to 4, but conditions remain weak

Australian NAB business confidence rebounds to 4, but conditions remain weak

Australia’s NAB Business Confidence index made a strong recovery in January, rising from -2 to 4 and returning to positive territory. However, despite this uptick in sentiment, underlying business conditions deteriorated.

Business Conditions index dropped from 6 to 3, marking a notable slowdown. Within this, trading conditions slipped from 10 to 6, while profitability conditions turned negative, falling from 4 to -2. On a more positive note, employment conditions edged up slightly from 4 to 5.

Cost pressures remained a key concern for businesses. Purchase cost growth eased to 1.1% on a quarterly equivalent basis, down from 1.4%. Labor cost growth picked up slightly to 1.8%. Meanwhile, final product price growth held steady at 0.8%, while retail price inflation inched up to 0.9%. Businesses are struggling to fully pass on rising costs to consumers.

NAB Chief Economist Alan Oster noted that while confidence improved, it is uncertain whether this momentum will be sustained. Elevated cost pressures, particularly on wages and input costs, continue to weigh on overall business conditions.

Full Australia NAB business confidence release here.

