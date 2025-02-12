Fed’s Williams: Current modestly restrictive policy well positioned to achieve dual mandate

New York Fed President John Williams stated in a speech overnight that policy remains “well positioned” to balance the dual mandate. He added that the current “modestly restrictive” policy is expected to support a gradual return to 2% inflation while maintaining economic growth and labor market resilience.

Nevertheless, Williams also acknowledged the high degree of uncertainty surrounding the economic outlook, particularly concerning fiscal, trade, immigration, and regulatory policies.

On the labor market, Williams noted that it has reached a “good balance” after a period of “unsustainably tight conditions” in prior years. He highlighted that wage growth has now aligned with productivity gains, which should keep inflationary pressures contained. He projected inflation at around 2.5% this year and expects it to reach the Fed’s 2% target “in coming years.”

Williams also forecasted that the unemployment rate would remain stable between 4% and 4.25% throughout the year, with GDP growth expected to hold around 2% both in 2025 and 2026.