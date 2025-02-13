RBNZ survey shows rate cut expectations firm up

The latest RBNZ Survey of Expectations showed a mixed shift in inflation forecasts, with short-term price pressures edging higher but long-term expectations trending lower. The survey, nonetheless, reinforces anticipation of further rate cuts.

One-year-ahead inflation expectation rose from 2.05% to 2.15%, marking a slight uptick. However, two-year-ahead inflation expectations dipped from 2.12% to 2.06%, while five-year and ten-year expectations both declined by 11-12 basis points to 2.13% and 2.07%, respectively.

RBNZ’s Official Cash Rate currently stands at 4.25% following 50bps reduction in last November. Survey respondents broadly expect another 50-bps cut to 3.75% by the end of Q1. The one-year-ahead OCR expectation also moved lower, falling 10bps to 3.23%, reinforcing the view that RBNZ will continue easing policy at a measured pace.

Full RBNZ Survey of Expectations here.