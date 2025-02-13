UK GDP surprises to the upside, services lead the growth

The UK economy outperformed expectations in December, with GDP expanding by 0.4% mom, significantly stronger than the 0.1% growth forecast. The services sector led the way, posting 0.4% monthly growth, while production output also rebounded, rising by 0.5%. However, the construction sector remained weak, contracting -0.2% mom.

For Q4 as a whole, GDP increased by 0.1% qoq, defying expectations for a -0.1% contraction. Services grew by 0.2% in Q4, maintaining its position as the primary growth driver, while construction saw a moderate expansion of 0.5%. However, industrial production was a notable drag, shrinking by -0.8%.

For full-year 2024, GDP increased by 0.8% compared to 2023, a modest but better-than-feared outcome given the economic uncertainties. Services expanded by 1.3%, cushioning the economy, while production sector contracted by -1.7%, and construction grew slightly by 0.4%.

Full UK GDP release here.