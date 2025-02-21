Fri, Feb 21, 2025 @ 04:45 GMT
Australia's PMI composite hits 6-month high, but business confidence dips

Australia’s PMI composite hits 6-month high, but business confidence dips

Australia’s PMI data for February showed continued expansion in private sector activity, with Manufacturing PMI rising to from 50.2 to 50.6, its highest level in 27 months. Meanwhile, Services PMI edged up from 51.2 to 51.4, and Composite PMI ticked up from 51.1 to 51.2, both reaching six-month highs.

According to Jingyi Pan, Economics Associate Director at S&P Global Market Intelligence, the latest figures indicate a “modest” but steady improvement in economic conditions, while growth was broad-based.

However, business sentiment weakened to its lowest level since October 2024. This caution also affected pricing strategies, with businesses reluctant to fully pass on cost increases, leading to a slowdown in selling price inflation.

Full Australia PMI flash release here.

