RBA’s Bullock: More rate cuts possible, but patience needed

At a parliamentary committee hearing today, RBA Governor Michele Bullock explained that this week’s 25bps rate cut was based on better-than-expected inflation data, weaker private demand, and wage growth aligning with forecasts.

Also, she acknowledged that the board is mindful of timing, stating, “What’s also playing on the board’s mind is that the board also doesn’t want to be late, and arguably we were late raising interest rates on the way up.”

While further easing remains on the table, Bullock emphasized the need for caution. “We are not pre-committed. We’re going to be data-driven on this and I think people just have to be patient,” she added.

Deputy Governor Andrew Hauser echoed this sentiment, reinforcing the RBA’s wait-and-see approach. He remarked, “If we’re wrong and inflation moves more quickly downwards, you could celebrate that fact and policy will need to respond, but we’d rather wait and see than assume that’s what’s going to happen.”