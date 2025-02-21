Fri, Feb 21, 2025 @ 04:46 GMT
RBNZ’s Conway: 50bps cut the clear choice, signs of economic turnaround emerging

By ActionForex.com

RBNZ Chief Economist Paul Conway revealed in a Reuters interview that the central bank considered both 25bps and 75bps rate cuts ahead of this week’s policy decision. But the bank ultimately concluded that a 50bps reduction “was the way to go” given the state of the economy and inflation.

Conway pointed to recent data in manufacturing and services, indicating that some businesses may already be “starting to feel a bit of a turnaround.” However, he acknowledged that companies remain cautious.

Regarding the labor market, Conway noted that employment trends typically lag economic activity. He added that”businesses need to have confidence that growth is returning and that growth will be sustained into the future before they start to think about employing someone.”

