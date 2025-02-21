UK PMI composite dips to 50.5, stagflation dilemma for BoE

UK’s PMI Manufacturing dropped from 48.3 to 46.4 in February, a 14-month low. PMI Services edged up slightly to 51.1 from 50.8, while Composite PMI dipped to 50.5 from 50.6, indicating minimal overall growth.

Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence, noted that business activity remained “largely stalled” for the fourth straight month, with job losses accelerating amid declining sales and rising costs. He cautioned that the combination of stagnant growth and mounting price pressures is creating a “stagflationary environment,” presenting a “growing dilemma” for BoE.

A primary driver of inflationary pressure is the increase in firms raising prices to offset rising staff costs tied to the National Insurance hike and minimum wage increase announced in the autumn Budget. However, these same fiscal measures have also exacerbated job cuts, with employment falling at its fastest pace since the global financial crisis, excluding the pandemic period.

