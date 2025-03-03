Eurozone PMI manufacturing finalized at 47.6, a 24-mth high

Eurozone manufacturing activity showed signs of stabilization in February, with PMI finalized at 47.6, a 24-month high, up from January’s 46.6. While still in contraction territory, the improvement offers some hope that the sector may be finding its footing.

Among individual countries, Ireland led the rankings at 51.9, marking a 12-month high, while the Netherlands reached the neutral 50.0 mark for the first time in eight months. However, Spain dipped to a 13-month low at 49.7, and Italy, Austria, Germany, and France all remained below 50, despite showing some improvement.

Cyrus de la Rubia, Chief Economist at Hamburg Commercial Bank, emphasized that while the data is encouraging, it’s “too early to call it a recovery”. New orders are still falling but at the slowest rate since May 2022, and production is inching closer to stabilization. After nearly three years of recession, there is potential for modest growth in the coming months.

Despite ongoing risks, most businesses remain optimistic about the future, with confidence slightly above its long-term average. This resilience is notable, given the looming threat of US tariffs. Additional positive factors include hopes that Russia’s war in Ukraine could come to an end this year, alongside expectations of greater political stability in Germany following the recent elections.

Full Eurozone PMI manufacturing final release here.