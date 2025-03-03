Eurozone CPI falls to 2.4%, core CPI slows to 2.6%, both above expectations

Eurozone CPI ticked down from 2.5% yoy to 2.4% yoy in February, above expectation of 2.3% yoy. Core CPI (ex-energy, food, alcohol & tobacco), fell from 2.7% yoy to 2.6% yoy, above expectation of 2.5% yoy.

Looking at the main components of inflation, services is expected to have the highest annual rate in February (3.7%, compared with 3.9% in January), followed by food, alcohol & tobacco (2.7%, compared with 2.3% in January), non-energy industrial goods (0.6%, compared with 0.5% in January) and energy (0.2%, compared with 1.9% in January).

Full Eurozone CPI flash release here.