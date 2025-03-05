UK PMI services finalized at 51, stagflation risks grow

The UK services sector showed little improvement in February, with PMI Services finalized at 51.0, slightly up from January’s 50.8 but still well below its long-run average of 54.3. Meanwhile, PMI Composite edged lower from 50.6 to 50.5, signaling stagnant overall economic activity as demand conditions continue to weaken both domestically and in export markets.

Tim Moore, Economics Director at S&P Global Market Intelligence, warned of “elevated risk of stagflation on the horizon”. New orders falling at their sharpest rate in over two years. Rising payroll costs and economic uncertainty have eroded business confidence, bringing sentiment to its lowest level since December 2022.

Concerns over slowing growth and persistent inflation pressures have also led to continued job losses, with employment in the services sector contracting for a fifth straight month—the longest period of decline outside of the pandemic since early 2011.

