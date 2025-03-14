NZ BNZ manufacturing hits 53.9 as recovery gains unexpected momentum

New Zealand’s BusinessNZ Performance of Manufacturing Index rose from 51.7 to 53.9 in February, marking its highest level since August 2022.

This solid improvement was driven by stronger production (52.4) and new orders (51.5), both also reaching their best levels since August 2022. Meanwhile, employment surged to 54.0, climbing 3.2 points from January and hitting its highest level since September 2021.

Despite the stronger data, business sentiment remains cautious. The proportion of negative comments from respondents rose to 59.5% in February, up from 57.7% in January. Many manufacturers cited weak orders and sluggish sales as ongoing challenges, signaling that while expansion has resumed.

BNZ’s Senior Economist Doug Steel welcomed the sustained improvement, noting that “pickup may be a bit faster than we are currently forecasting”.

