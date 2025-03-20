Thu, Mar 20, 2025 @ 08:39 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsUK payrolled employment rises 21k in Feb, unemployment rate unchanged at 4.4%...

UK payrolled employment rises 21k in Feb, unemployment rate unchanged at 4.4% in Jan

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

In February, UK payrolled employment rose by 21k (0.1% mom). However, median monthly pay growth slowed to 5.0% yoy from 6.0%, reinforcing signs that wage pressures are gradually easing. However claimant count, surged 44.2k, far exceeding expectations of 7.9k.

In the three months to January, unemployment rate remained unchanged at 4.4%, slightly better than the expected 4.5%. Average earnings including bonuses rose by 5.8% yoy, just below expectations of 5.9%. Excluding bonuses, wages rose 5.9% yoy, in line with forecasts.

Full UK labor market overview release here

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.