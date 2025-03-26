Australia CPI slows to 2.4% in Feb, trimmed mean ticks down to 2.7%

Australia’s monthly CPI eased to 2.4% yoy in February, slightly below expectations of 2.5% yoy and marking a step down from the steady 2.5% yoy pace seen over the past two months.

Core inflation measures also softened, with the trimmed mean slipping from 2.8% yoy to 2.7% yoy. CPI excluding volatile items and holiday travel eased from 2.9% yoy to 2.7% yyo.

The largest contributors to annual inflation were food and non-alcoholic beverages (+3.1%), alcohol and tobacco (+6.7%), and housing (+1.8%).

Still, the overall slowdown adds to the case for RBA to remain on hold at its upcoming meeting. The central bank has made it clear that February’s rate cut does not set an automatic path for further easing. With the more comprehensive Q1 CPI data still to come, today’s numbers are unlikely to shift policy expectations in a meaningful way.

Full Australia monthly CPI release here.