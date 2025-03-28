Fri, Mar 28, 2025 @ 12:16 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsUK retail sales rise 1% mom in Feb with broad-based gains

UK retail sales rise 1% mom in Feb with broad-based gains

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

UK retail sales volumes jumped 1.0% mom in February, far surpassing market expectations for -0.3% mom decline.

The gain was driven by strong performances across all non-food store categories, including department stores, clothing, and household goods, suggesting consumers were more willing to spend on discretionary items. The only notable drag came from supermarkets, where sales volumes dipped slightly following a solid increase in January.

Looking at the broader trend, sales volumes rose 0.3% in the three months to February compared to the previous three-month period, and were up 2.0% from the same period a year earlier.

Full UK retail sales release here.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.