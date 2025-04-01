Eurozone PMI manufacturing finalized at 48.6, greenshoots clouded by tariff frontloading

Eurozone manufacturing showed encouraging signs of recovery in March, with the final PMI Manufacturing reading rising to 48.6, its highest level in 26 months. Output index broke above the 50 mark to 50.5, the first time in growth territory since March 2023. Though still technically in contraction, the steady three-month climb in headline PMI suggests that the worst may be behind for the sector.

Regional breakdowns reveal uneven performance, with Greece leading the bloc at 55.0, while Italy and Austria remain below 47. Germany and France—the two largest Eurozone economies—improved notably, to 48.3 (31-month high) and 48.5 (26-month high) respectively.

Cyrus de la Rubia, Chief Economist at Hamburg Commercial Bank, believed some of the recent gains stem from US companies frontloading orders ahead of the looming tariff war, which could mean that part of the improvement may unwind in the coming months.

Still, there are signs of structural tailwinds forming. Speculation is growing that Germany’s ramped-up fiscal spending—particularly on defense and infrastructure—may eventually trickle down into broader Eurozone growth. While those benefits are unlikely to be felt until 2026 or beyond, they offer a potential path to sustained recovery.

