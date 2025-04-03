Thu, Apr 03, 2025 @ 07:22 GMT
China’s Caixin PMI services rises to 51.9, but deflation and jobs remain concerns

By ActionForex.com

China’s Caixin Services PMI ticked up to 51.9 in March from 51.4, while Composite PMI rose to 51.8 from 51.5, marking the 17th consecutive month of expansion.

According to Caixin Insight Group’s Wang Zhe, both supply and demand showed improvement, particularly in manufacturing. However, service sector employment dragged overall job growth, and price pressures remained weak.

Despite signs of recovery and a stable start to the year, persistent deflationary pressures and a sluggish job market continue to weigh on sentiment. Wang noted that weak domestic demand and cautious market expectations were limiting momentum.

Full China Caixin PMI services release here.

