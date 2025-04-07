WTI oil breaches 60 as trade war and OPEC+ output plans weigh

Oil prices extended their steep losses in Asian trading today, with WTI crude briefly dipping below the psychological level of 60 for the first time in nearly four years.

The persistent global equity selloff and deepening concerns over the economic fallout from the trade war have triggered fears about demand destruction, which remains difficult to quantify. Until there’s clarity on how much global consumption will be impacted, markets are likely to remain under pressure.

Adding to the bearish tone, OPEC+ announced last week that it would advance the timeline for increasing output, with plans to raise production by 411,000 barrels per day starting in May, compared to the previous plan of just 135,000 bpd. The supply boost, at a time of growing demand concerns, is exacerbating the imbalance and fueling the sharp price decline.

Technically, WTI oil might find some support at 100% projection of 81.01 to 65.24 from 72.37 at 56.60 to form a short term bottom. However, firm break of 56.60 could quickly push WTI towards 50 psychological level to 138.2% projection at 50.57.