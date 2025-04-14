Fed’s Kashkari: Markets searching for “new normal” amid trade policy uncertainty

Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari acknowledged over the weekend that global investors are grappling with deep uncertainty surrounding the direction of US trade and fiscal policy. Speaking on CBS’s Face the Nation, Kashkari said the bond market’s recent volatility reflects an effort to “determine what is the new normal in America,” particularly regarding long-term Treasury yields.

He emphasized that Fed has “zero ability” to influence that end point, which he said is shaped entirely by trade negotiations and fiscal decisions coming out of Washington.

Kashkari underlined that tariffs are inherently inflationary, but the key question is whether their effect on prices will be temporary or more sustained. “Tariffs push up prices and push down economic activity,” he noted, describing it as a difficult scenario in which Fed’s tools are limited. The central bank’s role, he added, is “to make sure that it’s only a one time adjustment in prices and nothing longer term than that.”

He also made clear that monetary policy alone cannot undo the economic drag from a trade war. As the market digests new rounds of tariffs, retaliation, and policy reversals, Kashkari said, “we’re going to have to watch and see.”

“We can just keep inflation from getting out of hand,” he added.