Nikkei 225 Wave Analysis

Nikkei 225: ⬆️ Buy

Nikkei 225 reversed from round support level 60000.00

Likely to rise to resistance level 64000.00

Nikkei 225 index recently reversed up from the support zone between the round support level 60000.00 (former strong resistance from February) and the 38.2% Fibonacci correction of the upward impulse from April.

The upward reversal from this from the support zone stopped the previous minor correction iv.

Given the strong daily uptrend, Nikkei 225 index can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 64000.00 (which stopped the previous impulse wave iii).