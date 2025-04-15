Tue, Apr 15, 2025 @ 08:50 GMT
UK payolled employment falls -78k, wage growth slows

UK payrolled employment falling -by 78k in March, down 0.3% mom. Median monthly pay growth also moderated to 4.8% yoy from 5.5% yoy, pointing to easing wage pressures. Meanwhile, claimant count rose by 18.7k, less than the expected 30.3k increase.

In the three months to February, unemployment rate held steady at 4.4%, in line with expectations. Wage growth came in slightly below forecasts across the board. Average earnings including bonuses rising 5.6% yoy (unchanged from the previous month) and those excluding bonuses up 5.9%, a touch softer than the anticipated 6.0% yoy.

Full UK labor market overview release here.

