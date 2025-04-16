Wed, Apr 16, 2025 @ 14:43 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsEurozone CPI finalized at 2.2% in March, core at 2.4%

Eurozone CPI finalized at 2.2% in March, core at 2.4%

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Final data confirmed that Eurozone headline inflation edged lower to 2.2% yoy in March, down from 2.3% in February. Core inflation (ex energy, food, alcohol & tobacco) also softened to 2.4% from 2.6%.

Services was the main contributor to price pressures in Eurozone, adding 1.56 percentage points to the annual rate, followed by food, alcohol and tobacco at 0.57 points. Energy contributed negatively, subtracting -0.10 points from the overall figure.

At the EU level, inflation was finalized at 2.5% yoy, an improvement from February’s 2.7% yoy. France registered the lowest annual rate at just 0.9%, while Denmark and Luxembourg followed at 1.5% and 1.5% respectively. In contrast, inflation remains more persistent in Eastern Europe, with Romania (5.1%), Hungary (4.8%), and Poland (4.4%)recording the highest annual rates.

Full Eurozone CPI final release here.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.