UK retail sales rise 0.4% mom in March, 1.6% qoq in Q1

UK retail sales surprised to the upside in March, rising by 0.4% mom, defying market expectations for a -0.3% mom decline.

The unexpected strength was attributed largely to favorable weather conditions, which lifted sales at clothing and outdoor retailers. However, this gain was partially offset by weaker performance at supermarkets.

Looking beyond the monthly figure, the broader quarterly performance painted an encouraging picture of consumer resilience. Retail sales volumes grew by 1.6% qoq 1.7% yoy in Q1. These results indicate that UK consumers remain relatively active despite broader economic uncertainties.

