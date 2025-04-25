SNB’s Schlegel: Growth may miss forecasts due to trade uncertainty

Swiss National Bank Chairman Martin Schlegel warned at the central bank’s annual general meeting that high levels of trade policy uncertainty continue to cloud the economic outlook.

“It remains very uncertain how inflation and the economy in Switzerland will develop,” Schlegel said, adding that “an economic slowdown cannot be ruled out.”

Growth forecasts are already under pressure, with SNB’s March projection of 1% to 1.5% GDP growth this year falling below Switzerland’s long-term average of 1.8%.

Schlegel reiterated that SNB stands ready to adjust policy if needed, including interest rate changes and foreign exchange interventions. However, he acknowledged the limits of monetary policy in addressing deeper structural uncertainty.

“Price stability cannot prevent trade policy uncertainty,” he cautioned, but emphasized that maintaining stable prices provides an essential foundation for the broader economy.