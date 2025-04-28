Mon, Apr 28, 2025 @ 08:06 GMT
ECB's Villeroy reaffirms gradual rate cut, sees no recession risk

French ECB Governing Council member Francois Villeroy de Galhau expressed confidence today that there is no imminent recession risk for either France or Europe, while inflation continues to decline.

Speaking to RTL Radio, Villeroy also reaffirmed that the ECB retains “a gradual margin for rate cuts”, despite global uncertainties.

Villeroy also issued a strong warning about the risks stemming from US trade policies. He criticized the administration’s protectionist stance, saying it was “playing against the US economy and unfortunately also against the world economy.”

He stressed that protectionism ultimately leads to “less growth and more inflation.”

