Eurozone headline CPI held steady at 2.2% yoy in April, slightly above expectations of 2.1% yoy. CPI core, which excludes energy, food, alcohol & tobacco, surged sharply from 2.4% yoy to 2.7% yoy, surpassing the forecast of 2.5%.

The acceleration in services inflation to 3.9% from 3.5% drove much of the upside surprise, highlighting persistent domestic price pressures. Meanwhile, energy prices fell more steeply at -3.5%, and non-energy industrial goods inflation was stable at 0.6%.

Full Eurozone CPI flash release here.