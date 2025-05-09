Japan wage growth slows while Real incomes shrink, but spending rebounds

Japan’s wage data for March showed a softening trend. Nominal total cash earnings rose 2.1% yoy, below expectations of 2.4% yoy and down from February’s 2.7% yoy. This marked the 39th consecutive month of nominal wage growth, but the pace is clearly losing momentum.

More concerning was the continued decline in inflation-adjusted real wages, which fell -2.1% yoy, down for a third straight month, highlighting the squeeze on household purchasing power as consumer prices remained elevated at 4.2% yoy, particularly for food staples like rice.

Base salaries (regular pay) grew 1.3% yoy, unchanged from February, suggesting underlying wage trends remain stable but not accelerating. However, overtime pay, often viewed as a proxy for labor demand, fell -1.1% yoy, marking its first decline since September and the sharpest drop since April last year.

Despite the income pressures, household spending surprised to the upside. It rose 2.1% yoy, far exceeding the expected 0.2% yoy and marking the first increase in two months. On a seasonally adjusted month-on-month basis, spending climbed 0.4%. The increase was largely driven by higher electricity bills and rising education-related expenses.