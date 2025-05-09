Fri, May 09, 2025 @ 07:27 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsJapan wage growth slows while Real incomes shrink, but spending rebounds

Japan wage growth slows while Real incomes shrink, but spending rebounds

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Japan’s wage data for March showed a softening trend. Nominal total cash earnings rose 2.1% yoy, below expectations of 2.4% yoy and down from February’s 2.7% yoy. This marked the 39th consecutive month of nominal wage growth, but the pace is clearly losing momentum.

More concerning was the continued decline in inflation-adjusted real wages, which fell -2.1% yoy, down for a third straight month, highlighting the squeeze on household purchasing power as consumer prices remained elevated at 4.2% yoy, particularly for food staples like rice.

Base salaries (regular pay) grew 1.3% yoy, unchanged from February, suggesting underlying wage trends remain stable but not accelerating. However, overtime pay, often viewed as a proxy for labor demand, fell -1.1% yoy, marking its first decline since September and the sharpest drop since April last year.

Despite the income pressures, household spending surprised to the upside. It rose 2.1% yoy, far exceeding the expected 0.2% yoy and marking the first increase in two months. On a seasonally adjusted month-on-month basis, spending climbed 0.4%. The increase was largely driven by higher electricity bills and rising education-related expenses.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.