Fed’s Barr: Tariffs to push inflation higher, job losses also a major concern

In a speech today, Fed Governor Michael Barr acknowledged that the US economy began the current quarter from a “relatively strong position,” describing overall conditions as “resilient.” However, he cautioned that this solid foundation is being increasingly overshadowed by rising trade policy uncertainty, particularly from the recent wave of tariffs.

Barr expected “tariffs to lead to higher inflation” in the US and “lower growth” starting later this year. He explained that the new tariffs—unprecedented in size and scope in the modern era—could disrupt global supply chains and exert lasting upward pressure on prices. At the same time, he is “equally concerned” that the resulting economic drag could lead to job losses.

Despite these risks, he emphasized that monetary policy is in a “good position” to adjust as needed once the full effects of the tariffs become clearer.

Full speech of Fed’s Barr here.