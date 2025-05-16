Fed’s Bostic sees only one rate cut in 2025, as uncertainty unlikely to resolve quickly

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic reiterated his expectation for just one interest rate cut this year, citing persistent uncertainty surrounding global trade policy “is unlikely to resolve itself quickly.”

Speaking on Bloomberg’s Odd Lots podcast, Bostic pointed to the 90-day delay of reciprocal tariffs and the tentative nature of the recent US-China de-escalation, warning that the final outcomes of trade negotiations remain unclear.

Bostic emphasized that tariffs are expected to exert upward pressure on inflation, a view supported by the Atlanta Fed’s own analysis and echoed by many economists.

As a result, monetary policy may need to lean against those inflationary forces, limiting how far the Fed can ease. “Our policy is going to have to anticipate — and to some extent — potentially push against those inflationary forces,” he said.