BoE MPC member Swati Dhingra explained her decision to vote for a larger 50bps rate cut at the May 8 meeting as a deliberate signal about the UK’s economic outlook.

Speaking in an FT interview, Dhingra said she wanted to send a “more categorical statement about where I think the economy is headed,” noting that using such a larger move sparingly increases its impact on market expectations.

Her vote, along with Alan Taylor’s, diverged from the majority who supported a more measured 25bps cut.