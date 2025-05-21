Japan’s US-bound exports fall -1.8% yoy as tariffs and strong Yen Bite

Wed, May 21, 2025 @ 05:30 GMT
.Japan’s export growth slowed to just 2.0% yoy in April, marking the weakest pace since October 2024.

Notably, shipments to the US fell -1.8% yoy — the first decline in four months — as demand for automobiles, steel, and ships weakened. Exports of automobiles alone dropped -4.8% yoy by value, impacted by a stronger Yen and reduced demand for high-end models.

The decline coincides with the imposition of 25% US tariffs on Japanese auto, steel, and aluminum exports, alongside the 10% blanket levy applied to most trade partners under the current US trade regime.

Trade with Asia remained more resilient, with exports rising 6.0% yoy. However, shipments to China dipped -0.6% yoy.

On the import side, Japan saw a -2.2% yoy contraction, resulting in a trade deficit of JPY -115.8B.

Seasonally adjusted figures show a -2.7% mom drop in exports and a -1.4% mom drop in imports, with the adjusted trade deficit widening to JPY -409B.

