Fed’s Kashkari leans cautious on tariff shock, favors holding rates to anchor inflation expectations

Speaking at the IMES conference in Japan, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari addressed the growing internal debate within Fed over how to respond to the inflationary effects of new US tariffs.

He noted that some policymakers advocate “looking through” these price shocks, viewing them as “transitory”, akin to a one-time upward shift in the price level rather than persistent inflation. That approach would favor cutting interest rates to support economic activity during the adjustment period.

However, Kashkari expressed skepticism toward this lenient view. He emphasized that trade negotiations are “unlikely to be resolved quickly”., warning of a prolonged period of elevated uncertainty and the risk of retaliatory measures.

Tariffs on intermediate goods could lead to delayed but persistent inflationary pressure as cost increases pass through to final goods over time.

Given these risks, Kashkari said he finds the case for holding rates steady more persuasive, especially in light of the need on “defending long-run inflation expectations”.

While current policy is likely “only modestly restrictive”, he argued that caution is warranted until the full effects of tariffs become clearer.

Full speech of Fed’s Kashkari here.